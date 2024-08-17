FY2024 EPS Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Cut by Analyst

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BYD. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$295.00 to C$280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$285.69.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$218.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.01. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$211.22 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$246.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$267.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.05). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeff Murray acquired 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,420. Also, Senior Officer Jeff Murray purchased 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$223.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,742.72. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

