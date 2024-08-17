Fusionist Price Tops $2.17 on Top Exchanges (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $73.33 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for about $2.17 or 0.00003657 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fusionist has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.17718633 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $14,953,255.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

