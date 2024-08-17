Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Up 3%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 1,009,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,082,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.65. The company has a market cap of £3.19 million, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other Fusion Antibodies news, insider Simon Gordon Douglas acquired 150,000 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,745.66). Corporate insiders own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

