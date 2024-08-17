Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Update

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Fundamental Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,184. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Fundamental Global has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

