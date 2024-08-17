Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 11,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 15,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.
Fulton Financial Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.
Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.
About Fulton Financial
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
