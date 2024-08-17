Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,563,898 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 829,366 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $76,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $43.44. 8,925,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,569,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

