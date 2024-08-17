FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Shares Up 7.2%

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 382,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,395,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

FOXO Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Get FOXO Technologies alerts:

FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FOXO Technologies Company Profile

In other FOXO Technologies news, major shareholder Kr8 Ai Inc. sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOXO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.