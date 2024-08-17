FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) Shares Up 7.2%

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. 382,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,395,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
FOXO Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.
