Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.70.

Fortrea Stock Down 0.6 %

FTRE stock opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

