Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Earnings Results

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

FLO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. 1,827,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,019. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

