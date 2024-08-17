Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strid Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Performance

ASET traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

