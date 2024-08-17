First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.10

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $18.44. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 161,813 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
