First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.10

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and traded as high as $18.44. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 161,813 shares.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 151,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

