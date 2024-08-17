First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $157.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $23.99.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

