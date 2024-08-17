First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of First National Financial stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$37.47. 23,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.37. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.67.

Insider Transactions at First National Financial

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 41,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,475,459.70. Company insiders own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About First National Financial

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.