First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.