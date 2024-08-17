First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 302,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,264,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 81.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial by 19.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. 76,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $501.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.48. First Financial has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.15.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. First Financial had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

