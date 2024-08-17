First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$183.97 million during the quarter.

