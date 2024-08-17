FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
FinVolution Group Price Performance
FinVolution Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 419,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.44.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 16.91%.
FinVolution Group Company Profile
FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.
