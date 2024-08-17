FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FinVolution Group Price Performance

FinVolution Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 419,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.44.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 317,682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 315,366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 503,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 306,903 shares during the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

