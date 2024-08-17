Financial Analysis: KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) versus UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) and KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UroGen Pharma and KALA BIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma $85.01 million 4.08 -$102.24 million ($3.40) -4.35 KALA BIO $3.89 million 4.42 -$42.20 million ($15.15) -0.40

KALA BIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UroGen Pharma. UroGen Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KALA BIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma -133.61% N/A -59.52% KALA BIO N/A -366.43% -66.41%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares UroGen Pharma and KALA BIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.3% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of KALA BIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of UroGen Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of KALA BIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

UroGen Pharma has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KALA BIO has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its stock price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UroGen Pharma and KALA BIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 KALA BIO 0 0 2 0 3.00

UroGen Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 245.72%. KALA BIO has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 170.05%. Given UroGen Pharma’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe UroGen Pharma is more favorable than KALA BIO.

Summary

UroGen Pharma beats KALA BIO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution. The company's lead product candidate is UGN-102 for the treatment of several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer and low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). It is also developing UGN-301 for the treatment of high-grade NMIBC. The company has license agreement with Agenus Inc. to develop, make, use, sell, import, and commercialize products of Agenus for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract via intravesical delivery; strategic research collaboration agreement with MD Anderson focusing on the sequential use of UGN-201 and UGN-301 for the treatment of NMIBC; and licensing and supply agreement with medac Gesellschaft für klinische Spezialpräparate m.b.H. to develop UGN-103 in low-grade intermediate risk NMIBC and UGN-104 in low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About KALA BIO

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

