Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 5,669,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.