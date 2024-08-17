Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,007.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 895,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after buying an additional 815,048 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAPR opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.