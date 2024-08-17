Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $9.23 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,748,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,841,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 848,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $53.95. The stock had a trading volume of 157,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

