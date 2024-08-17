Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $2.52 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.44. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

