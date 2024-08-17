Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,594. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.34.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

