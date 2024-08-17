Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.77. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

