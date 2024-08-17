Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $610,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

BCX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 157,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,058. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.