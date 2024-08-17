Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $453,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.31. 445,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,373. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

