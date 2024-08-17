Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $31.98 Million in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 661,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,977,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 677,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,931. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.