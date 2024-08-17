Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Invests $294,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $86.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNW

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.