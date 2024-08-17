Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 32,117 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 174.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 748.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.70. 311,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,081. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $47.10 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

