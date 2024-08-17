Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,667,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 482,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $115.19. 548,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,988. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

