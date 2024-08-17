Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,081 SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 41,832 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $789,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SpartanNash by 56.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 34,384 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $679,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Trading Up 4.1 %

SPTN stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 477,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $717.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.41. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

