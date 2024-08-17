Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,081 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded up $10.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $674.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,356. The stock has a market cap of $290.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $653.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.51.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

