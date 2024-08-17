Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $179.59. 1,236,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,601. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.26. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $184.30. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.94.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

