Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.12. 5,130,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,208,019. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

