Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 526,721 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the previous session’s volume of 229,333 shares.The stock last traded at $47.87 and had previously closed at $47.79.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.