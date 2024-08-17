Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an inline rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:FIHL traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,431. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.10. Fidelis Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fidelis Insurance by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 564,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 144.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

