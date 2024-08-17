Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $56.65 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $879.41 million and approximately $56.65 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

