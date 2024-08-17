Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Billion

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000634 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $114.79 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fantom

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,803,634,836 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain platform based on the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) consensus system. It is designed to solve the scalability and versatility issues of existing blockchain solutions by providing a faster, more secure transaction processing system. The primary token of the Fantom network is the FTM, used to secure the network through staking, governance, payments, and for fees. Fantom was created in 2018 by Michael Kong, Dr. Ahn Byung Ik, and Dr. Ahn Byung Jun. Money transfers take around 1 second and cost about $0.0000001, and FTM is also needed for on-chain governance. FTM is available as native mainnet token, as ERC-20 token, and as BEP-2 token and can be purchased on all major cryptocurrency exchanges.”

