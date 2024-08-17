EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EYPT. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

EYPT opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.40. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $413.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.58.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 172.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $116,947.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

