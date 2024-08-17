Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eyenovia in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Eyenovia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.57. The company has a market cap of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 1,515,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $999,999.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,914,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,340.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Eyenovia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

