ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.80

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 742962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,145,699.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 36,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,144,836.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,549,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,145,699.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,777 shares of company stock worth $5,164,208 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 5.2% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 28.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

