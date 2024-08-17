Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $565,093.98 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Dana Aftab sold 20,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $565,093.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dana Aftab also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Wednesday, August 7th, Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $26.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXEL

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.