Evercore ISI Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $19.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.42.

Shares of PK stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,955,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,649,000 after purchasing an additional 425,696 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 287.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after buying an additional 115,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,741,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 286.9% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,597,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,904,000 after buying an additional 1,925,850 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

