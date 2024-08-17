Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX:EZL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 18th.
Euroz Hartleys Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.
Euroz Hartleys Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Euroz Hartleys Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroz Hartleys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.