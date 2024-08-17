Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and approximately $75.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $18.91 or 0.00031775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,503.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.79 or 0.00581127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00112939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00250967 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00036159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00072153 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00073629 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,367,371 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

