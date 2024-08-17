Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Short Interest Update

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 24.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,947 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,280,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 958,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,628. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Essential Utilities has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.