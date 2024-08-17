Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Erasca’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Erasca from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. Erasca has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $485.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Erasca will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Erasca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 82.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

