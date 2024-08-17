Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.61. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.10.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$71.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 56.69. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$61.84 and a 1 year high of C$74.94. The company has a market cap of C$41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. In other news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$35,000. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.40, for a total transaction of C$1,142,323.80. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.31%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

