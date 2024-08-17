EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. 2,340,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.39 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

