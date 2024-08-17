Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) versus Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Envoy Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envoy Medical and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical N/A N/A -112.11% Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Envoy Medical and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $302,000.00 169.39 -$29.91 million N/A N/A Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer $2.02 billion 2.14 $404.68 million N/A N/A

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer has higher revenue and earnings than Envoy Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Envoy Medical and Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Envoy Medical presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Envoy Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments. The company offers single use medical consumables and materials, including infusion sets, syringes, blood bags and blood component segregators consumable, blood sampling products, prefilled syringes for pre-pack medication and medical needles which mainly include intravenous needles, syringe needles, intravenous catheter needles, blood sampling needles and irregular needles; orthopedic materials and instruments, including trauma products of steel plates and screws, spinal implants, and artificial joints; and blood purification consumables and equipment, including puncture needles, extracorporeal blood circuit for blood purification sets, dialyzers and related consumables. It also provides tumour and blood vessel interventional instruments; flushing syringes; blood collection, irradiation, storage, separation and sterilization products; implantation materials and artificial organs; medical PVC granules, plastic packing bags, and carton boxes; medical polymer materials and products; injection puncture Instruments; medicines; and X-ray based irradiation machines. In addition, it is involved in the finance leasing and factoring business; provision of enterprise management advisory services, logistics and storage, and computer technical services; and sale of electronic products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Weihai, the People's Republic of China.

